Video: Apple TV+ Shares MURDERBOT Episode 8 Sneak Peek Clip

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode eight of the new comedic sci-fi thriller, “Murderbot,” starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård and created by Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz.

In the episode, the PresAux team receives a message from their mysterious enemy, while Gurathin reaches into the darkest recesses of Murderbot’s mind and uncovers a troubling memory. The eighth episode will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 27.

The ensemble cast also includes Noma Dumezweni (“Presumed Innocent”), David Dastmalchian (“Oppenheimer”), Sabrina Wu (“Joy Ride”), Akshay Khanna (“Critical Incident”), Tattiawna Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Tamara Podemski (“Outer Range”).

Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, “Murderbot” is a sci-fi comedic thriller about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Murderbot (Skarsgård) must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

“Murderbot” hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers wrote, directed and produced under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells serves as consulting producer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

