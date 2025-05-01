Video: Apple TV+ Shares CARÊME Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode three of “Carême,” which drops globally on Wednesday, May 7. In the episode, protests rage across the streets of Paris. To stop the violence, Talleyrand sends Carême to confront a revolutionary who may be fanning the flames. The eight-episode series stars César Award winner Benjamin Voisin, César Award nominee Jérémie Renier, César Award winner Lyna Khoudri and Alice Da Luz.

“Carême” follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France.

Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge, or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

