Video: Apple TV+ Releases MYTHIC QUEST Season Four Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has dropped a new trailer for the fourth season of “Mythic Quest,” the hit workplace comedy from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The 10-episode new season will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 29 on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly through Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Season four sees the return of stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin under the same fluorescent office lights as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance.

“Mythic Quest” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft Film & Television. The first three seasons of “Mythic Quest” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

In addition to the season four premiere, “Mythic Quest” fans can look forward to the global debut of its much-anticipated anthology series “Side Quest” on March 26, with all four episodes set to debut at launch. An expansion of the “Mythic Quest” universe, “Side Quest” explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series is from creators KATIE McElhenney, Ashly Burch, and John Howell Harris and stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant and many more in the leading roles across each installment.

Comments