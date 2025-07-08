Video: Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for ACAPULCO Season 4

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the final chapter of the hit comedy, “Acapulco.” The 10-episode fourth and final season will make its global debut with two episodes on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 17.

In season four, present-day Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening. In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s “Best Hotels,” young Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future.

The ensemble cast of “Acapulco” also includes Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrián, Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez, Carlos Corona, Chord Overstreet, Regina Reynoso, Jessica Collins and Regina Orozco. In addition to returning favorites Damián Alcázar, Jaime Camil, Cristo Fernández and Carolina Moreno, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Omar Chaparro join the new season as recurring guest stars and Jack McBrayer makes a special appearance.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also executive produces with Sam Laybourne, who serves as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Kim and Eric Tannenbaum, as well as Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Jaime Eliezer Karas also executive produces and directs, and Sonia Gambaro co-executive produces for 3Pas Studios.