Video: Apple TV+ Drops THE MORNING SHOW Season 4 Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ has debuted a teaser for season four of the hit drama, “The Morning Show,” starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, alongside showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and director and executive producer Mimi Leder. The 10-episode fourth season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until November 19, 2025.

Season four of “The Morning Show” opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, THE NEWSROOM must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?

Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season four ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and returning fan-favorite Jon Hamm.

The drama is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Leder. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films, while Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

Currently streaming globally on Apple TV+, the third season of “The Morning Show” received 16 Emmy Award nominations and earned a win for Crudup for his performance as Cory Ellison in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Crudup additionally won a Critics Choice Award for his portrayal of Ellison in the show’s third season. Season three was also honored by the American Film Institute (AFI) on their prestigious list of the 10 best television programs of 2023.

In season two, “The Morning Show” received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Witherspoon), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Crudup, who also won the award for season one), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden). In the series’ first season, Crudup earned an Emmy Award win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award. Aniston’s powerful performance as Alex Levy earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Leder earned two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for helming the season one finale and the season three finale, which she also executive produced.