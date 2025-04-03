Video: Apple TV+ Drop Trailer for Season 3 of Jane Goodall Series for Kids

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has released the trailer for season three of the Emmy Award-winning original series Jane, set to premiere globally on Friday, April 18 with all five episodes. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, the mission-driven series for kids and families is inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, who will also make a special, first-time appearance in the upcoming season.

In Jane, Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered ANIMALS. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg, and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect WILD animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall, “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, Jane, a live action/CGI blended series, is created by company partner Johnson, who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop, and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather. The series won a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program, a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement, an Imagen Award for Best Young Actor Ava Louise Murchison, and was recognized by the Environmental Media Association Awards in the Children’s Television category. Jane marks the second Apple Original series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining the acclaimed, Daytime Emmy Award-winning series Ghostwriter.

