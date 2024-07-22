Video: Apple Releases PACHINKO Season 2 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of “Pachinko,” the award-winning and globally acclaimed sweeping drama series by creator/executive producer Soo Hugh. Hailing from Media Res, and told in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English - the eight-episode second season of “Pachinko” will premiere globally on Friday, August 23 with one episode, followed by one episode weekly every Friday through October 11.

The trailer debuts a brand new moving cover of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” by global superstar Rosé of the record breaking K-pop group BLACKPINK. In addition to debuting as the series' trailer anthem, Rosé’s cover is featured in the “Pachinko” season two finale.

Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, “Pachinko” is a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival across four generations, told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja. In season two, the parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family’s survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, which finds Solomon exploring new, humble beginnings.

The first season received 11 international awards including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics Choice Award and a Gotham Independent Film Award. Season two stars Lee Minho, Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han and Sungkyu Kim

Produced for Apple TV+ by the studio Media Res, “Pachinko” is created and written by Soo Hugh who serves as executive producer. The series is executive produced by Media Res' Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer, and Blue Marble Pictures' Theresa Kang. Season two is directed by Leanne Welham, Arvin Chen, and Sang-il Lee.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 499 wins and 2,190 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

