Video: Apple Debuts Sneak Peek Clip From WONDLA Season 3

A new sneak peek clip has been released from the third and final chapter of the animated adventure trilogy “WondLa." Based on Tony DiTerlizzi’s book series, the final installment will debut globally on November 26, 2025 on Apple TV.

"WondLa" features a star-studded voice cast, including Jeanine Mason (“Roswell, New Mexico”) as Eva, Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) as Otto, Gary Anthony Williams (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”) as Rovender, Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”) as Cadmus Pryde, John Ratzenberger (“Toy Story”) as Caruncle, John Harlan Kim (“The Librarians”) as Hailey, Ana Villafañe (“Castro’s Daughter”) as Eva 8, Peter Gallagher (“The O.C”) as Antiquus, and many more.

New cast members include Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated Shohreh Aghdashloo (“House of Sand and Fog”) as Darius and Arius, and Maz Jobrani (“The Axis of Evil Comedy Tour”) as Zin.

In this final season, war erupts between humans and aliens. With Orbona's fate hanging in the balance, Eva must embark on her most dangerous mission yet: recapturing the stolen Heart of the Forest. Along the way, she gathers old friends and unlikely allies for one last stand. But to save Orbona, Eva must do more than find the Heart; she must bridge two divided worlds and prove the ultimate truth: "There is no 'them.' There is only us."

The trilogy’s final season continues with six half-hour episodes executive produced by Tony DiTerlizzi and showrunner Bobs Gannaway alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Skydance Animation’s John Lasseter, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. The series is also produced by Tony Cosanella. Andrew L. Schmidt serves as supervising director.

Photo Credit: Apple