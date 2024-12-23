Video: Angel Studios Debuts RULE BREAKER Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Angel Studios has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming feature film, RULE BREAKERS, a captivating story of empowerment, courage, and the transformative power of education.

Directed by Oscar-winner Bill Guttentag and produced by Laura Overdeck, RULE BREAKERS is set to release in theaters March 7, 2025, the eve of International Women’s Day. Based on the true story of the first all-female robotics team from Afghanistan, the film tells an extraordinary story of resilience and hope that is sure to inspire audiences worldwide.

The movie stars Ali Fazal (Victoria & Abdul), Nikohl Boosheri (Circumstance), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Fleabag), Amber Afzali, Nina Hosseinzadeh, Nada El Belkasmi, Sara Malal Rowe, and Noorin Gulamgaus.

In a place where girls are told their dreams are impossible, one woman risks everything to prove otherwise. Her team of young visionaries earns worldwide recognition, inspiring hope even as danger rises. Together, they must show that determination and bravery can overcome even the darkest obstacles.

Comments