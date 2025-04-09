Video: Alexander Skarsgård Stars in Trailer for Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series MURDERBOT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “Murderbot,” the highly anticipated comedic thriller series starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård and hailing from Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz. The ten-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, May 16, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through July 11.

Based on Martha Wells' best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award winning book series “The Murderbot Diaries,” “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

The ensemble cast also includes Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski.

“Murderbot" hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers wrote, directed and produced under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces alongside for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells serves as consulting producer.

