Video: AMC Debuts THE WALKING DEAD: THE ONES WHO LIVE Trailer

AMC Networks debuted the first trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, premiering Sunday, February 25 on AMC and AMC+. Stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return as the beloved TWD characters “Rick Grimes” and “Michonne” in the highly anticipated next series in THE WALKING DEAD Universe.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living.

Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is executive produced by Showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath.

Watch the new trailer here:



