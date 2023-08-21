Vide: Watch Justin Timberlake & Alicia Silverstone in REPTILE Movie Trailer

The new film is going to be released on October 6.

Aug. 21, 2023

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming film Reptile. The new film is going to be released on October 6.

The cast includes Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz.

Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

"I think the movie will be exciting to people who like to watch something where you don't know where it's leading you, where a film is going to have twists and turns and deceive you. And people who like things that are intense and visceral and suspenseful, I think they'll find something exciting in this," Reptile Director, Grant Singer, said.

Watch the trailer for the film here:




