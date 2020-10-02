Vice Media Group Names Nadja Bellan-White as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Bellan-White will be the first to assume the newly-created global position.

VICE Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc today announced that the company has appointed veteran marketing, brand and communications leader Nadja Bellan-White to its executive leadership team in the role of Global Chief Marketing Officer.

Bellan-White will be the first to assume the newly-created global position, uniting VICE Media Group's portfolio and teams across marketing, branding and communications internationally under one pillar. She will be responsible for aligning the company's worldwide brand narrative across its five businesses and will amplify VICE's authority as the world's leading youth media brand, maximizing its cultural foothold amongst global audiences and across the industry through strategic and innovative brand campaigns and partnerships.

"Quite simply, it doesn't get better than Nadja. Her work in transforming some of the biggest brands on the planet is industry-defining and her ability to find ways to uniquely connect content, audience and commerce globally in the marketplace is unparalleled, said Nancy Dubuc, CEO, VICE Media Group. "This year has put the role of the media and its function in our society into sharp focus and I am thrilled to have Nadja onboard as we continue to tell our story and build VICE's vision and mission for the future."

"I'm hugely excited to be joining the VICE family and to play my part in realising Nancy's vision for the business. VICE is one of the most unique brands in media and one I have admired from afar, said Bellan-White. We have the opportunity to continue to build a brand that embodies the pillars of truth and culture - at a time when it is so important to our audience to tell those stories that reflect their lives. I am excited to partner with Nancy and the entire VMG team to continue on this journey to redefine the media industry model."

Bellan-White comes to VICE Media Group with over two decades of global experience in marketing, communications and digital transformation across the U.S, EMEA, LatAm and APAC markets. She was most recently Executive Partner for Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide where she was responsible for leading the brand transformation for Dove at Unilever.

During her time at Ogilvy, she has led brand work for American Express, LG Electronics, IKEA North America, Coca-Cola, Siemens, and Safaricom/Vodafone. In 2014 she was promoted to CEO of Ogilvy Africa in Nairobi, Kenya where she managed its business across the continent. A champion of diversity and inclusion in the media industry, Bellan-White helped develop Ogilvy/WPP Roots, an organisation dedicated to driving cultural diversity and inclusion across Europe.

Bellan-White will be based in VICE's Brooklyn headquarters and will report to CEO, Nancy Dubuc. She begins at the end of October.

In addition to today's appointment, Meera Pattni has been elevated to Vice President, Communications for VICE Media Group. Pattni joined the company in 2014 after a career in journalism and has worked in communications across VICE's corporate, news, digital and television divisions internationally.

