Versatility and Vision: The Rising Career of Nathaniel Dolquist

Written by Tom White

When actor, singer, and creator Nathaniel Dolquist stepped into the studio to film The Ice King’s Heart, he knew he had only one shot. With that kind of pressure in play, Dolquist still delivered. He performed an extremely difficult feat; a 40+ minute monologue in a single take. This bold and intimate performance captured the true scope of his talent while also sparking new opportunities. Dolquist used his one shot to showcase his performance acumen both on screen and on stage.

The Ice Kings Heart was recently accepted to the Las Vegas International Film & Screening Festival which will run from November 5th through November 8th of this year. According to Dolquist, The Ice King’s Heart is more than a career milestone. To him, it represents the bridge between his training and overall ambitions in film, television, and Broadway.

For Dolquist, that feat was far from a stroke of luck, as he studied theater at Yale and has over two decades of acting and performance experience. According to Dolquist, storytelling has “always been his ‘North Star’ first as an audience member, then as a performer. After catching the acting bug, he was determined to give other people the same sense of connection and belonging that drew him to the stage. That dedication has taken him around the world, whether in small villages or world capitals, including a tour as a soloist with the famed Yale Whiffenpoofs.

A Career Built on Range

On stage, Dolquist has embraced a variety of roles, from Tarzan in Disney’s Tarzan at Moonlight Amphitheater in California to sword-wielding characters in Shakespeare’s plays. In regards to musical theater, he studied under and performed with Tony Award winners and Broadway legends like Victoria Clark, known for her multi-award winning breakout performance in The Light In The Piazza and Kelli O’Hara, whose exceptional career is littered with awards and nominations, including the 2025 Sarah Siddons Society Award. Beyond traditional stage acting, his background in ballet, circus arts, and training with Cirque du Soleil coaches and team members has given him a physical fluency that rounds out his extensive toolbelt of performance experience.

Dolquist’s career and expertise doesn’t lend itself solely to stage performances. On screen, he has appeared in indie films such as Pam and Remember(ed), while also creating and producing his own heralded projects. His Marvel-inspired fan series Hulkling and Wiccan: Love is Power, attracted a global following, particularly within the LGBTQ+ and comic convention communities. Today, he remains a familiar face at events like San Diego Comic Con and WonderCon, historically tough crowds, where he connects directly with a fanbase that is infamously canon-focused. The “comic book” community not only accepts, but embraces his take on their favorite works and source material.

These examples of drive and resourcefulness eventually ended up carrying him through one of the most surreal chapters of his life: being stranded on a cruise ship off the coast of Barbados at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For two months, he performed new material to lift spirits and even stepped in as an unofficial safety officer to keep morale high among the crew. “In times of crisis, I want to lift people up and make them realize they are more powerful than the circumstances that surround them,” Dolquist says.

Looking Ahead

Dolquist’s ambitions are as expansive as his training. He sees his career spanning Broadway, television, and film, with a special focus on sci-fi and fantasy franchises. “My secret, vulnerable goal is to one day go to a comic convention and see people cosplaying a character I created or played,” he admits.

Comparisons to Tom Hiddleston, Alexander Skarsgård, and Alan Tudyk have already placed Dolquist in the category of “romantic lead with mythic potential.” Whether singing in harmony, sustaining a 42-minute monologue, or wielding a sword on stage, he’s proved himself to be both disciplined and versatile.

The Ice King’s Heart serves as proof of his ability to merge theatrical craft with cinematic storytelling. Paired with a resume that blends the classical with the contemporary, Dolquist is ready for the next stage of his journey — one that could see him step into the kind of larger-than-life roles he was always meant to play.

Follow Nathaniel Dolquist on Instagram and IMDb. He is represented by Mandy Del Rio at Citizen Skull Management.

Photo Credit: Nathaniel Dolquist