VIS and Diagonal TV Join Forces to Co-Produce a New TV Series

Viacom International Studios (VIS) and Diagonal TV, Endemol Shine Iberia's fiction production company, have announced today that they will work together on the development of La Novia Gitana, a scripted TV series based on the bestseller by Carmen Mola. Both companies have already started working on the project and more details will follow soon.

With more than 100,000 sold-copies, the book from Carmen Mola La Novia Gitana has immediately become a best-seller distributed in seven countries. Carmen Mola, pseudonym for a mysterious writer, narrates the criminal investigation around Susana Macaya's death. The "gipsy bride" Susana, educated in a non-gypsy environment, disappears after her bachelorette party. When her body turns up, Elena Blanco, the inspector in charge of the case, discovers that Susana was brutally tortured and that her sister Lara, also soon to be married, was murdered in the same manner seven years before. Inspector Elena Blanco has to raise every fold of the Gypsy Bride's veil to get to the truth, but with Lara's killer in prison, there are only two options left: there is either a copycat around or an innocent man in jail.

"It is really exciting to be part of a project based on such a successful story, and working with Diagonal TV and Endemol Shine Iberia makes it even more promising. This is a high quality production with a great international potential, a perfect fit for our strategy and vision: investing in content with both local resonance and global reach" affirmed Laura Abril, SVP Editorial Multibrand ViacomCBS Networks Iberia and head of VIS HUB in Madrid.

Jaume Banacolocha, Diagonal TV CEO, affirms, "We at Diagonal TV are thrilled to confirm this partnership with ViacomCBS on such an exciting project. We look forward to working together for many years to come and are excited for what the future holds for this collaboration."





Related Articles View More TV Stories