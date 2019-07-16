VIFF Unveils First Wave of Immersed 2019 Programming

The Vancouver International Film Festival continues its over 37-year tradition of celebrating excellence in screen-based storytelling with the announcement of the 2019 VIFF Immersed program lineup.



A platform for innovation in storytelling and technology, VIFF Immersed brings together international content creators, distributors, investors, technologists and media companies to discover, discuss and share the best in immersive narrative-driven entertainment from leading XR - Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) - creators.



The VIFF Immersed program at the Festival has continued to expand, responsive to the rapidly evolving industry. This year, VIFF Immersed will encompass:



New Realities in Storytelling - September 28 at Pyatt Hall

A high-level conference day, featuring experts and projects focused on the creative opportunities in the XR industry.



BC Immersed - September 29 at Pyatt Hall

A day of hands-on workshops in all aspects of immersive production for filmmakers and their teams.



VIFF Immersed Exhibition - September 28 to October 4 at The Annex

A week-long public showcase of the finalists of this year's International VIFF Immersed Competition along with special features.

VIFF Immersed 2019 Program Highlights

First wave programming announcements include:

A keynote address on the current state of the XR industry as it relates to storytellers from Ricky Brigante (Co-Founder of Pseudonym Productions)

A case study by Andy Cochrane (Immersive Content Creator, SpringBok Entertainment) on the use of volumetric capture in VR in the making of "The 100% Maggie's Story" the story of a ballet dancer battling cancer, captured at Vancouver's Orpheum using volumetric technology

A panel of distinguished and award-winning Indigenous content creators discussing the challenges and opportunities immersive platforms present for Indigenous storytellers

A workshop on Live 360° broadcasting by Veteran director Ben Carlin (XR Media Group)

Plus, a series of Executive Roundtables lead by Anna Ticktin (Head of Content, Samsung VR), Julia Hamilton Trost (Head of VR & AR Partnerships, YouTube), Matt Collado (Chief Content Officer at Littlstar Media, Partnerships Lead at ARA) and Valerie Creighton (CEO, CMF)

Representatives from B.C.'s creative-tech industry will also be at the event to discuss the province's dynamic opportunities for content development, co-production and access to technical excellence, illustrating why Vancouver is the number two XR ecosystem in the world.

International VIFF Immersed Competition & Jury

Following the wildly popular, sold-out event in 2018, the VIFF Immersed Exhibition has been extended to a week-long showcase at Vancouver's Annex Theatre, offering audiences the opportunity to interact with over 20 cutting-edge (and commercially viable) virtual and mixed reality experiences by leading immersive storytellers.



The exhibition will be made up of finalists from the inaugural International VIFF Immersed Competition in the categories of cinematic live-action, animation and documentary. Finalists will be selected by a distinguished panel of international jurors, including Anna Ticktin (Head of Content, SamsungVR), Julia Hamilton Trost (Head of Content & Partnerships - VR & AR, YouTube), Valerie Creighton (CEO, CMF), Joel Breton (Sixense VR, Formerly HTC Vive), Rose Troche (Independent Creator), Prem Gill(CEO, CreativeBC) and Rio Caraeff (CCO Magic Leap).

NEW REALITIES IN STORYTELLING CONFERENCE

New Realities in Storytelling Keynote

Ricky Brigante, Co-Founder, Pseudonym Productions

The XR industry has experienced some major shifts in the last year. How are these changes benefiting storytellers and filmmakers? What are the new opportunities in storytelling, and what can creators expect, both in the short term and down the road?



Volumetric Capture in Storytelling: The 100%: Maggie's Story

Andy Cochrane, Immersive Content Creator, SpringBok Entertainment

Director Andy Cochrane and his production team tell the story of a young ballet dancer battling cancer and fighting for her dreams, using volumetric capture technology to put the audience at the centre of her dancing and her wider life. Captured in Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre, this emotionally gripping, cinematically beautiful piece shows production technology pushed to the max.



Executive Roundtable: Distribution

Anna Ticktin, Samsung VR

The commissioning, acquisition and distribution of immersive content are challenges creators must meet; Anna Ticktin of Samsung VR will provide insights and guidance to storytellers seeking to understand the production and distribution landscape.



Storytelling in AR: The Battle of Gettysburg: A Nation Divided

Michael McGar, Director, ERH

Michael McGar, Director and President of AR company QuantumERA, was challenged to portray both the history and the visceral experience of Gettysburg for a new generation by bringing them to life through augmented reality. In consultation with expert historians and the US National Park Service, QuantumERA is bringing the "future of history" to education by using AR specifically for storytelling.



Executive Roundtable: Distribution for Ad-Based Models

Julia Hamilton Trost, Head of VR & AR Partnerships, Youtube

Commercial advertising within content is a model that has worked both on television and the Internet, but how can it be part of the immersive ecosystem? Julia Hamilton Trost, Head of VR and AR Partnerships at YouTube, explores the current and future business models supporting 360° and 180° content.



Executive Roundtable: Blockchain Distribution for Immersive Creators

Matt Collado, Chief Content Officer at Littlstar Media, Partnerships Lead at ARA

Blockchain is associated with the world of digital/cryptocurrency, but this secure technology presents major opportunities for content creators when it comes to maintaining their rights and sharing revenues. Matt Collado, Chief Content Officer for Littlstar Media's ARA, demystifies the subject, providing explanation and taking questions in this executive roundtable session.



Inside the International VIFF Immersed Competition

VIFF extends its mandate to "celebrate excellence in screen-based storytelling" into the realm of XR. The competition at VIFF Immersed is significantly different from that of other film festivals in that content must be ready for mass audiences to experience. The criteria for competition includes both narrative content and viability of commercial distribution. Members of the international jury discuss the competition, as well as the future of XR narrative, at this panel.

BC IMMERSED WORKSHOPS

Workshop: Blockchain Distribution and VR

Launched last year, ARA Blocks ports the power and security of Blockchain financial transaction capabilities to the world of content--all to the benefit of distributors, creators and audiences. Chief Content Officer Matthew Collado explains Blockchain and ARA Blocks' revolutionary system and why creators should take notice of it.



Workshop: Augmented Reality Production

Augmented Reality has applications across a wide variety of industries, including gaming, but what does it mean for storytellers? For starters, it can enhance narrative and transform the real world into a fictional one. Azad Abbasi of Genius XR walks through the various technologies and their applications to mobile, interactive and immersive narrative.



Workshop: Live 360° Production

Live broadcasting in 360° can create a revolutionary experience with concerts, music festivals, sports, e-sports and other mass-audience events, but mastering it requires a particular sensibility and skill set. Veteran director Ben Carlin of XR Media Group has successfully made the leap into VR Broadcasting, and here he shares what you need to know about the technology.



Inside the International VIFF Immersed Competition

More VIFF Immersed programming will be announced over the coming weeks.





