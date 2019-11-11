VIDEO: YouTube Premieres SCOOB! Trailer, The First Movie Trailer to Embed Augmented Reality

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released the global trailer for the first full-length Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen. "SCOOB!" reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc.

For the release of the global trailer, Warner Bros. and Google teamed up to embed augmented reality for the first time into a movie trailer launch on YouTube. The augmented reality experience lets viewers take a selfie with puppy Scooby that can be shared with friends.

Be sure to view this video through your Youtube app from a mobile device and make sure you've updated the app to the latest version. While watching the video, you should see a "launch camera" button on the screen of your mobile device. If you don't see your face immediately after pressing the button, it is likely you have not updated your Youtube app.

"Trailers continue to play a critical role in the movie industry, but today's digitally savvy audiences want new ways to connect with the trailer-viewing experience," says Andrew Hotz, EVP Worldwide Digital Marketing and Chief Data Strategist at Warner Bros. "In partnering with Youtube to create the first augmented reality movie trailer for SCOOB!, viewers around the world now can become part of the trailer experience, enabling all generations of fans to take pictures with Scooby-Doo and heighten their connection to the iconic character."

The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo's origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc.

"SCOOB!" reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global "dogpocalypse," the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Starring in "SCOOB!" are Kiersey Clemons ("Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising," TV's "Angie Tribeca") as Dee Dee; Zac Efron ("The Greatest Showman," the "Neighbors" franchise) as Fred; Will Forte ("Booksmart," TV's "The Last Man on Earth") as Scooby-Doo's best friend, Shaggy; Jason Isaacs (the "Harry Potter" films, TV's "The OA") as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Ken Jeong ("Crazy Rich Asians," "The Hangover" trilogy) as Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan ("What Men Want," TV's "30 Rock") as Captain Caveman; Gina Rodriguez ("Deepwater Horizon," TV's "Jane the Virgin") as Velma; Amanda Seyfried (the "Mamma Mia!" films, "Ted 2") as Daphne; two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg ("The Fighter," "The Departed") as Blue Falcon; and Frank Welker (the "Transformers" franchise) as Scooby-Doo.

"SCOOB!" is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature "Space Jam" and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on "Duck Dodgers."

Set for a May 15, 2020 release, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.





