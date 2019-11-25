VIDEO: YouTube Debuts Trailer for All-New YouTube Learning Series RETRO TECH

YouTube has debuted the trailer for the all-new Youtube learning series Retro Tech. Based on Youtube creator Marques Brownlee's popular series Dope Tech, Retro Tech features Marques unboxing, reviewing, and recounting the greatest vintage tech-driven products that defined Pop culture and changed the world as we know it. From the Walkman to the SEGA Genesis to the JVC Camcorder, each episode Marques will examine a different nostalgic product - many of which he has never used -- exploring the history, impact on society, and creators who made the product come to life. Episodes will premiere weekly on Mondays starting December 2. Youtube Premium subscribers will be able to binge at launch.

Watch the trailer below!

Guests include actors, comedians, tech experts, Science educators and Youtube creators: Bill Nye, Karlie Kloss, Hannibal Buress, Roy Wood Jr., Michael Fischer, Casey Neistat, Justine Ezarak ("iJustine"), Jake Baldino ("Jake/Gameranx"), Suzanne Mariko Takahashi ("Atomic Mari"), Judner Aura ("UrAvgConsumer"), Andrew, Michael and Evan Gregory ("Gregory Brothers"), Sara Dietschy, and Peter McKinnon.

Retro Tech premieres on December 2, 2019 on YouTube.com/Learning and Marques Brownlee's Youtube channel.





