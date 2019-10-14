VIDEO: Wonderful Pictures Releases Trailer for CAMP HALOHEAD

Wonderful Pictures, an original content studio and division of The Wonderful Company, today announced in collaboration with Six Point Harness Animation the debut of "Camp Halohead," a clever, new family-friendly animated entertainment series set to debut on Youtube on November 18, 2019. The "Camp Halohead" series creates a fun, animated world that brings to life one of The Wonderful Company's most iconic brand's, Wonderful Halos mandarins as wholesome entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Check out a first-look at the trailer for "Camp Halohead" Youtube channel that launched on Youtube today below! It follows mandarin characters Clemmie, Tango, and Bud as they learn what it takes to achieve Pure Goodness through the good and bad choices they face in everyday situations. They have one goal in mind: to be good enough to earn their halo!

Wonderful Halos is America's most-loved mandarin brand ranked by parents and kids, according to a 2019 Brand Love study. The animated series-a first-of-its-kind original entertainment property to debut from a produce brand-is made for family viewing and encourages kids to make good choices and do good deeds to earn their halos. The new "Camp Halohead" entertainment series launching on Youtube features five episodes, free for all to enjoy. The Wonderful Halos "Good Choice, Kid®" national advertising campaign celebrates kids and adults who make good, healthy choices every day by choosing to be healthy, choosing to be active, and choosing to be kind.

Subscribe to the "Camp Halohead" Youtube channel on November 18 to watch all five episodes of "Camp Halohead!"





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You