VIDEO: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Star in BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Watch the trailer below!

The film was directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah from a script by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner.

Bad Boys for Life stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano.

Bad Boys for Life will be in theaters on January 17, 2020.





