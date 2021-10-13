VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Final Season of DICKINSON on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the third and final season of "Dickinson," the critically acclaimed and Peabody Award-winning Apple Original comedy series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Hailee Steinfeld, and created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, who also makes her directorial debut this season.

The first three episodes of the ten-episode season will premiere globally on Friday, November 5, 2021 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 24, 2021.

In the third and final season, Emily Dickinson's most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

Starring alongside Steinfeld in the third season of "Dickinson" are returning ensemble cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski, as well as world renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, who will join the show once again as the character of 'Death.'

The third season will also feature brand new guest stars including Ziwe as 'Sojourner Truth,' who also joined as a writer, Billy Eichner as 'Walt Whitman,' and Chloe Fineman as 'Sylvia Plath;' as well as returning favorites Zosia Mamet as 'Louisa May Alcott' and Will Pullen as 'Nobody.'

Since its global debut, "Dickinson" has been awarded a prestigious Peabody Award and earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season, and Hailee Steinfeld was nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for the inaugural HCA TV Awards in the Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy category.

"Dickinson" is executive produced by Alena Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; Hailee Steinfeld; Robbie MacDonald, who also writes; Silas Howard, who also directs and Diana Schmidt. Alena Smith also serves as writer and showrunner. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23.

Apple TV+ is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 154 wins and 523 awards nominations.

Watch the trailer here: