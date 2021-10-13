VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ZEROS AND ONES Starring Ethan Hawke

Lionsgate has released the trailer for its new film Zeros and Ones, which will be released in theaters and on demand on November 19.

Ethan Hawke (Training Day) and director Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant) join forces for this gritty, tense political-thriller set on one deadly night in Rome.

Called to the city to stop an imminent terrorist bombing, soldier J.J. (Hawke) desperately seeks news of his imprisoned rebel brother, Justin (also Hawke), who holds knowledge that could thwart the attack. Navigating the capital's darkened streets, J.J. races to a series of ominous encounters, hoping to keep the Vatican from being blown to bits.

The film also stars Cristina Chiriac and Valerio Mastandrea.

Watch the new trailer here: