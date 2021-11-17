Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE OUTFIT Starring Mark Rylance

pixeltracker

The film will be released in theaters on February 25, 2022.

Nov. 17, 2021  

Focus Features has released the trailer for The Outfit, a new film set to hit theaters on February 25, 2022.

From the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) comes The Outfit, a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.

The film also stars Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE OUTFIT Starring Mark Rylance
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Logo Tote Bag
Come From Away Logo Tote Bag
Patti Murin: Love is an Open Pour Tank Top
Patti Murin: Love is an Open Pour Tank Top
Beautiful Song Title Tee
Beautiful Song Title Tee

From This Author Michael Major