VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE OUTFIT Starring Mark Rylance
The film will be released in theaters on February 25, 2022.
Focus Features has released the trailer for The Outfit, a new film set to hit theaters on February 25, 2022.
From the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) comes The Outfit, a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.
The film also stars Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale.
Watch the new trailer here: