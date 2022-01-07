VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE LEDGE

Saban Films and Paramount Pictures present the high-climbing suspense thriller The Ledge, available in theaters, on Digital and On Demand February 18. A climber trapped on the face of a mountain fights off four killers standing on an overhanging ledge twenty feet above her in this "female-centric take on 1993's Cliffhanger" (Slash Film) starring Sylvester Stallone.

The film stars Brittany Ashworth ("Hostile," "Accident Man"), Ben Lamb ("Now You See Me 2"), Louis Boyer ("Outside the Wire"), Nathan Welsh ("Trust Me"), Anaïs Parello ("Parlement") and David Wayman ("13 Seconds in Kent State"). The Ledge is directed by Howard J. Ford ("The Dead," "Adventure Boyz").

A rock climbing adventure between two friends turns into a terrifying nightmare. After Kelly (Brittany Ashworth) captures the murder of her best friend on camera, she becomes the next target of a tight-knit group of friends who will stop at nothing to destroy the evidence and anyone in their way. Desperate for her safety, she begins a treacherous climb up a mountain cliff and her survival instincts are put to THE TEST when she becomes trapped with the killers just 20 feet away.

Watch the new trailer here: