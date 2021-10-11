VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of HITMEN: RELOADED on Peacock

Peacock has released the trailer for season two of the Peacock Original HITMEN: RELOADED, starring British favorites Mel Giedroyc ("The Great British Bake Off") and Sue Perkins ("The Great British Bake Off") as misfits Jamie and Fran, two best friends who also happen to be contract killers.

Season two begins streaming Thursday, October 28, with all six episodes available at once on Peacock.

Best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins) are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Fueled by their hilarious antics and frivolous bickering, each job inevitably gets derailed, leading them into bizarre misadventures, full of oddball characters and unexpected dilemmas.

After an action packed first series, Jamie and Fran are back with a new van, new assignments, and a mysterious new client Mr V, who seems to be providing them with an abundance of jobs.

Meanwhile, our heroes reconnect with an old classmate, Kat (Katherine Parkinson, "Defending the Guilty"), at a school reunion. As the series progresses a new friendship between Kat and Jamie makes Fran increasingly jealous and suspicious. It's bad enough worrying that someone is stealing your friend without also having to kill people for a living.

Hitmen: Reloaded also stars Jason Watkins ("The Crown"), Sian Clifford ("Fleabag"), and Asim Chaudhry ("Eaten by Lions").

Watch the new trailer here: