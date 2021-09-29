VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season 3 of the Hit YouTube Original Comedy LIZA ON DEMAND

YouTube Originals has unveiled the official trailer for the third and final season of the hit comedy series "Liza on Demand," starring Liza Koshy.

Premiering October 13 on Liza Koshy's YouTube Channel, season 3 follows Liza and her best friends (and roomies) Harlow and Oliver as they try their best to LEVEL UP into adulthood and figure out what's next in their careers and relationships. Episodes will be available for free and released weekly every Wednesday, and YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to all episodes to binge on launch day.

Liza on Demand follows the comedic misadventures of Liza (Liza Koshy) and her roommates-slash-best-friends, Harlow (Kimiko Glenn, Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse, Orange Is the New Black) and Oliver (Travis Coles, David Makes Man), as they wade through the highs and lows of their 20s.

In seasons one and two, Liza attempts to make a career working in the gig economy, each week winding up in a different odd job - from DNA sequencing to garage organizing to professional funeral crying (yep, real thing!). Meanwhile, her roommates are dealing with their own burgeoning careers: Oliver in real estate and Harlow as a professional dog Instagrammer/influencer.

The third season offers even more adventures as the trio move into a new apartment on the west side, facing all-new challenges. From conspiracy theories to wellness cults and yet another pandemic, Liza and her friends will try to navigate the insanity that is modern-day life in Los Angeles. The upcoming season is more relevant than ever and stays true to the show themes and winning charm of the "Threeyoncé" and their often confusing but always entertaining journey of being young, single, and clinging to optimism for dear life.

Watch the trailer here: