VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's RUN, Starring Domhnall Gleeson & Merritt Wever

Article Pixel Mar. 21, 2020  

Watch the trailer for "Run," from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, below!

RUN, a new comedy thriller starring Domhnall Gleeson and Emmy winner Merritt Wever, premieres April 12 at 10:30 pm.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is known for creating, writing, and starring in the BBC comedy-drama series Fleabag (2016-2019), and for developing and writing the BBC America thriller series KILLING EVE (2018-present).

Waller-Bridge is also a playwright. Her work includes the series of plays Good. Clean. Fun. and Fleabag. In 2016, she wrote and starred in the sitcom Crashing and BBC Three's adaptation of Fleabag.

Film appearances include Solo: A Star Wars Story, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and The Iron Lady.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's RUN, Starring Domhnall Gleeson & Merritt Wever
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY's Rachel Zegler Sings 'What Baking Can Do' From WAITRESS
  • VIDEO: Chino Hills Choir Covers 'Over the Rainbow' Over the Internet
  • VIDEO: Watch Skylar Astin Sing 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)' on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
  • VIDEO: Laura Benanti Talks the Response to Her 'Sunshine Songs'
  • VIDEO: Watch Gina Naomi Baez's Uplifting SIX Parody
  • VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Performs Disney Medley From His Home on GMA