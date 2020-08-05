VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PHINEAS AND FERB THE MOVIE: CANDACE AGAINST THE UNIVERSE

The film debuts on Disney+ August 28.

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming out-of-this-world original movie "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe" which premieres on Friday, August 28.

Watch the trailer below!

"Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe" is an adventure story that tracks stepbrothers PHINEAS AND FERB as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

Voice talent reprising their roles from the original series and movie include: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

View More TV Stories Related Articles