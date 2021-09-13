VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Netflix's THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE

Netflix has unveiled the new trailer for There's Someone Inside Your House, a new horror film out October 6.

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face.

With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer's identity before they become victims themselves. There's Someone Inside Your House is based on Stephanie Perkins' New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and written for the screen by Henry Gayden (Shazam!), directed by Patrick Brice (Creep) and produced by James Wan's Atomic Monster (The Conjuring) and Shawn Levy's 21 Laps (Stranger Things).

The cast features Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, and Markian Tarasiuk.

Watch the trailer below: