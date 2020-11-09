VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MOSUL on Netflix

When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back.

When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. After inexperienced Iraqi cop Kawa (Adam Bessa) is rescued from a harrowing firefight by the elite Nineveh SWAT team, he's quickly inducted into the rogue squadron, a band of ten brothers-in-arms led by the wise Major Jasem (Suhail Dabbach).

Under constant threat of attack, the unit embarks on a dangerous guerrilla operation, determined to wipe out an enemy base and restore order to the lawless territory. An extraordinary true story of heroism in the face of overwhelming odds, MOSUL is written and directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Watch the trailer below!

