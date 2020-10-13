VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for IN CASE OF EMERGENCY, Out Tomorrow

From award-winning director and photographer Carolyn Jones.

Kino Lorber will release the powerful new documentary feature In Case of Emergency from award-winning director and photographer Carolyn Jones (The American Nurse, Defining Hope) with a live virtual premiere on Eventive tomorrow: Wednesday, October 14, followed by a week of free streaming on its Kino Now service ahead of a wider on demand release.

Watch the trailer below!

In Case of Emergency was filmed in Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, and Vermont.

"In Case of Emergency" has been selected for inclusion in the 2020/2021 season of the American Film Showcase, the premier film diplomacy program of the U.S. Department of State and the USC School of Cinematic Arts. The film will also be previewed at the virtual conventions of the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) with a special focus on the mental health of the frontline emergency nurses. The film offers a unique opportunity for people to understand what nurses have experienced and to allow nurses to verbalize what they have gone through during the pandemic and other recent emergency events. Continuing education credits (CEU's) will be available.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You