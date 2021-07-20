VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DRAMARAMA, Starring Nico Greetham, Anna Grace Barlow, & More!

DRAMARAMA, the coming-of-age comedy and love letter to theatre geeks, will receive a limited theatrical release, beginning August 13th. Following its theatrical engagement, the film will receive digital distribution from 1091 Pictures and will be available to purchase or rent, starting September 7th.

Watch the trailer below!

The feature film debut from writer/director Jonathan Wysocki received its World Premiere at Outfest in August 2020, and has since become a festival favorite, having screened at San Francisco International Film Festival, SCAD Savannah Film Festival, St Louis International Film Festival, and BFI Flare, among others.

DRAMARAMA stars Nico Greetham (Netflix's The Prom, Newsies on Broadway), Anna Grace Barlow (original "Alyssa Green" in The Prom tryout in Atlanta), Megan Suri (Netflix's "Never Have I Ever"), Danielle Kay ("Artificial"), Zak Henri (Blended), and Nick Pugliese in his feature debut. The film is produced by Jonathan Wysocki and Yue Wang, and executive produced by Charles Herman-Wurmfeld.

DRAMARAMA takes place in Escondido, California, 1994. It's the end of summer and Gene is preparing for his high school drama friends' final murder mystery slumber party. The theatrical hostess, Rose, will fly off to start college the next morning, followed by earnest Claire, magnetic Oscar, and sarcastic Ally. Yet Gene has bigger problems than being left behind by his best friends: he wants to come out of the closet - but is terrified of what his sheltered Christian best friends might think. Jonathan Wysocki's nostalgic, funny debut feature is a poignant love letter to drama nerds, late bloomers, and the intense friendships of youth.