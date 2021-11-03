VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DRAGONS RESCUE RIDERS: HEROES OF THE SKY on Peacock

DreamWorks Animation's Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky will stream Wednesday, November 24 on Peacock. All 6 episodes of the Peacock Original series will be available to stream at once.

In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, DreamWorks Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is the next chapter following the adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor.

Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky voice cast Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Brennley Brown (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!), Moira Quirk (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Roshon Fegan (Camp Rock franchise), Brad Grusnick (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Sam Lavagnino (Puppy Dog Pals), John C. MicGinley (Scrubs), Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!), Zach Callison (The Goldbergs), Skai Jackson (Bunk'd), Noah Bentley (Elliott from Earth), Andre Robinson (The Loud House), Marsai Martin (Black-ish).

Jack Thomas (Regular Show, Dragons: Race to the Edge) serves as executive producer and Brian Roberts (VeggieTales) serves as co-executive producer. Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is produced by DreamWorks Animation.

Watch the new trailer here: