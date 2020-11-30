VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for MY GIFT: A CHRISTMAS SPECIAL FROM CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Watch the trailer below!
HBO Max debuted today the trailer for Carrie Underwood's new music special "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood." In the Max Original, Underwood performs a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the joy and hopefulness of the holiday, as well as new original material from her first ever full-length Christmas album "My Gift," which was released earlier this fall. On the special, she is accompanied by her band, as well as a live orchestra and choir, conducted by Underwood's longtime friend, Emmy® Award-winning musical director Rickey Minor.
The special features many heartfelt moments and performances, including a duet with John Legend, singing "Hallelujah," an original song he co-wrote with Toby Gad, which appears on her "My Gift" album. Viewers will also get an inside look behind the scenes of Underwood recording "Little Drummer Boy" with her five-year-old son Isaiah. "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood" is produced by Playtone and will be available to stream starting Thursday, Dec. 3 on HBO Max.
