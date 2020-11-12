Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for EL CID on Amazon Prime

The series is due on December 18.

Nov. 12, 2020  

The series, due on December 18, retells from a contemporary perspective the story of the most famous Spaniard in history, a man trapped between two worlds and two cultures.

Watch the trailer below!

