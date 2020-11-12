VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for EL CID on Amazon Prime
The series is due on December 18.
The series, due on December 18, retells from a contemporary perspective the story of the most famous Spaniard in history, a man trapped between two worlds and two cultures.
Watch the trailer below!
