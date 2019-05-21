TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS
VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD

May. 21, 2019  

Sony Pictures has released the new trailer for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is in theaters July 26, 2019.

