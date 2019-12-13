VIDEO: Watch the First Promo for DUNCANVILLE

New animated comedy DUNCANVILLE premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT). From Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler ("Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live") and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully (THE SIMPSONS, "The Carmichael Show," "Parks and Recreation") comes DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, and the people in his world.

Poehler voices the series' two leading characters, DUNCAN and his mother, ANNIE.

The series also features the voices of Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell ("Modern Family"), Emmy Award nominee Riki Lindhome ("Garfunkel and Oates: Trying to be Special," "Another Period"), Betsy Sodaro ("Another Period," "Disjointed"), Yassir Lester ("Making History") and Zach Cherry ("You," "Crashing"), as well as guest voices Rashida Jones ("Parks and Recreation," "Angie Tribeca") and Wiz Khalifa ("American Dad!," "BoJack Horseman").

Watch the promo below!





