VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BATWOMAN Hang Out Behind-The-Scenes!

Article Pixel Oct. 2, 2019  

Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6. Watch a behind-the-scenes sneak peek below!

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BATWOMAN Hang Out Behind-The-Scenes!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Hear Idina Menzel Sing 'Into the Unknown' in New Special Look at FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'I Will Always Love You' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Carole King Sings 'Beautiful' at The Global Citizen Festival