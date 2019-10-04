VIDEO: Watch the 'Believe' Trailer for SUPERNATURAL

Article Pixel Oct. 4, 2019  

The CW has shared the "Believe" trailer for the upcoming season of Supernatural.

Watch below!

The thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its thirteenth season. Sam and Dean have spent their lives on the road, battling supernatural threats that include everything from the demon that killed their mother to the usual vampires, ghosts, shape-shifters, angels and fallen gods rampaging over the land. They've come out on top with the help of allies, both human and supernatural, but every victory comes at a price.

VIDEO: Watch the 'Believe' Trailer for SUPERNATURAL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'I Will Always Love You' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, and More in the New Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS
  • VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Talks GREASE 2 on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN