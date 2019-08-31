VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For Season Four of THIS IS US

Aug. 31, 2019  

This Is Us returns to NBC for Season 4 on Tuesday, September 24 at 9/8c with a special extended premiere event.

An all new trailer for the upcoming season has been released. Check it out below!

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of "Crazy, Stupid, Love." comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you've known for years.

Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson also star.

Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal executive produce. "This Is Us" is produced by 20th Century FOX Television.

