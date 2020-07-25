VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For Season 11 of ARCHER

The all new trailer has been released for Season 11 of Archer!

In season 11 of FXX's comedy Archer, "Sterling Archer" is ready to return to the SPY WORLD after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

Season 11 premieres September 16th on FXX, and will be on FX on Hulu the next day.

Check out the trailer below!

