With an offer from Lori Grenier & Rohan Oza, as well as an offer from Barbara Corcoran & Kevin O'Leary, Knife Aid entrepreneurs Mikael Soderlindh and Marc Lickfett take a minute to discuss and head to the hallway. And pretty soon, all those Sharks have followed them into the hallway to fight over the deal.

From 'Episode 4,' season 11, episode 4 of Shark Tank. Watch the clip below!

