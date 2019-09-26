VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for the Upcoming Season of THE FLASH!

Article Pixel Sep. 26, 2019  

"The Flash" premieres Tuesday, October 8 on The CW. Watch a trailer below!

Based on characters from DC's The Flash. After the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator explosion, a DARK MATTER lightning storm strikes Central City C.S.I. Barry Allen, bestowing him with super-human speed. For now, only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won't be long before the world learns that Barry Allen has become...The Flash.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for the Upcoming Season of THE FLASH!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Ben Platt Reveals He'd Love to Play 'Evan' in a DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie Adaptation
  • VIDEO: Jason Derulo Shares a Clip from the CATS Film
  • VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel & More in New Trailer for UNCUT GEMS
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Netflix's AMERICAN SON, Starring Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee!
  • VIDEO: Emmy Winner Jharrel Jerome Raps as Usnavi in High School Production of IN THE HEIGHTS
  • VIDEO: Watch Chita Rivera, Patti LuPone & More Tribute Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman at BROADWAY BACK TO SCHOOL