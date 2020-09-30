VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for RED TABLE TALK: THE ESTEFANS

Three generations of women coming together for a new series of candid conversations.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans features music icon and Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter and rising musician Emily Estefan and her niece and Daytime Emmy Award-winning Lili Estefan - three generations of women coming together for a new series of candid conversations with family, celebrity friends and more. No topic is off-limits as the women bring their own opinions and life experiences to the iconic table and to their communities.

Watch the trailer below!

Guests this season include acclaimed Mexican actress Kate del Castillo and her best friend, producer Jessica Maldonado; social media influencer Lele Pons; Gloria Guillen, the mother of Vanessa Guillen; Emilio Estefan, Gloria's husband of over 40 years; actresses and activists Michelle Rodriguez and Rosie O'Donnell; actress Karla Souza; grief expert David Kessler; and more.

Topics ranging from relationships & heartbreak, to love & sexuality, to personal mental health issues and much more will be discussed at the Estefan's Red Table.

Photo Credit: Sami Drasin

