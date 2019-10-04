VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for Marvel's RUNAWAYS on Hulu!

Just in time for New York Comic Con, Hulu has shared the official teaser for the newest season of Marvel's Runaways. Marvel's Runaways will return for season three on Friday, December 13th with all 10 episodes. Watch the teaser below!

In an action-packed Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert, and Karolina. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie -- or more accurately, the child she's carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Wesiman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, and Elizabeth Hurley.

Marvel's Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl) along with Marvel's Head of Television, Jeph Loeb (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger) and Quinton Peeples. Marvel's Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. It is based on the Marvel comics created by the award winning-team of Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona.





