VIDEO: Watch a TV Spot for the Final Episode of WANDAVISION

'WandaVision,' the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Marvel Studios' "WandaVision" is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Watch a new TV spot from the season finale below!

"WandaVision," the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in "Captain Marvel." Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World," and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo from "Ant-Man and The Wasp." The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. Featuring nine episodes, "WandaVision" is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


