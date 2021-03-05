VIDEO: Watch a TV Spot for the Final Episode of WANDAVISION

Marvel Studios' "WandaVision" is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Watch a new TV spot from the season finale below!

"WandaVision," the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in "Captain Marvel." Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World," and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo from "Ant-Man and The Wasp." The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. Featuring nine episodes, "WandaVision" is now streaming on Disney+.

