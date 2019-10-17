VIDEO: Watch a Scene from Season Two of LEGACIES!

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  

The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Watch a clip from the second episode of the second season below!

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: Watch a Scene from Season Two of LEGACIES!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Ben Platt And Kelly Clarkson Sing An Original Arrangement of 'Make You Feel My Love'
  • VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More!
  • VIDEO: Current Broadway Star Derren Brown Performs on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Kennedy Center Perform 'Holding Out For a Hero'