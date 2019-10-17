VIDEO: Watch a Scene from Season Two of LEGACIES!

The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Watch a clip from the second episode of the second season below!

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You