VIDEO: Watch a Recap of the First DOWNTON ABBEY Film

Downton Abbey: A New Era hits theaters on May 20, 2022.

Apr. 8, 2022  

Focus Features has released a recap of the first DOWNTON ABBEY film ahead of the release of Downton Abbey: A New Era. The new picture hits theaters on May 20, 2022.

The original principal cast of DOWNTON ABBEY will all once again return for the second film. In addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï will join the cast.

The original principal cast features Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.

Watch the new video here:

