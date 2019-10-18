VIDEO: Watch a Promo for the Next Episode of SUPERNATURAL!

Article Pixel Oct. 18, 2019  

The thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its thirteenth season. Sam and Dean have spent their lives on the road, battling supernatural threats that include everything from the demon that killed their mother to the usual vampires, ghosts, shape-shifters, angels and fallen gods rampaging over the land. They've come out on top with the help of allies, both human and supernatural, but every victory comes at a price.

Watch a promo for the next episode below!

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: Watch a Promo for the Next Episode of SUPERNATURAL!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Ben Platt And Kelly Clarkson Sing An Original Arrangement of 'Make You Feel My Love'
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Takes on Giuliani in MAMMA MIA! Song Parody
  • VIDEO: Watch Camila Mendes Perform 'All That Jazz' on RIVERDALE
  • VIDEO: See Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, & Jeremy Jordan in the AMERICAN SON Trailer