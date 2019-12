The final season of Schitt's Creek premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 9/8c on Pop TV.

Watch the promo below!

When rich video-store magnate Johnny Rose and his family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt's Creek.

The series stars Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.





